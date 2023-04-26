PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has banned three adults from all Pennsylvania casinos after six children were left unattended.

According to the board, the Involuntary Exclusion List is for people that are to be excluded from participating in certain types of gaming in Pennsylvania.

The board says the adults recently banned include:

A man who allegedly left three children (ages 3, 8, and 10 years old) unattended in a vehicle in the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino parking lot while he wagered at the sportsbook

A woman who allegedly left two children (2 and 5) unattended in the food court at Valley Forge Casino Resort in order to wager at the sportsbook. The board says the woman once again left the children unattended in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot but was approached by security before she was able to gamble

A woman who allegedly left her 13-year-old child unattended in a vehicle at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course while she cashed a check and gambled on slot machines.

Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subject the individuals to potential criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.

From 2022 through March of 2023, the board has identified 334 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 568 minors.