READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been charged in connection to a double homicide shooting in Reading.

According to Reading Police, the arrests are in connection to the deaths of Taurice Green and Marques Sudler on March 10, 2022, on the 600 block of Miltimore Street.

Police say charges were filed against Emanuel Soto, Jonathon Rodriguez, and Darrian Kreitz. Court records show each of the men facing multiple counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Other charges include robbery and aggravated assault.

Soto was taken into custody on Oct. 31 by the Reading Police Department with the assistance of the FBI. Kreitz and Rodriguez were already jailed on unrelated charges at the time of their arrests for this incident.

The Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this

incident contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also

be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at

1-877-373-9913.