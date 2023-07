BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bucks County Coroner tells abc27 that three people are dead following flash flooding.

According to the Bucks County Coroner, two women and one man were found dead outside of vehicles in Upper Makefield Township.

All three deaths were related to the flash flooding that swept through the area.

The coroner says that more people may still be missing.