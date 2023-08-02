PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three public markets in Pennsylvania, including one in the Midstate, have made it onto USA Today’s 2023 reader-voted list of the top 10 in the county. But which has claimed the top spot?

Number 8 – Lancaster Central Market

The first Pennsylvania market to make USA Today’s list is the Lancaster Central Market.

Located in the city of Lancaster, this market was established in 1730 and is the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country, according to the market’s website. The market is home to more than 60 vendors who sell a variety of local produce, meats, cheeses, and more.

The market, located at 23 North Market Street in Lancaster, is open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Number 3 -Reading Terminal Market

The next Pennsylvania market on USA’s list comes in at number 3.

This Philadelphia market is also one of America’s largest and oldest public markets. According to the market’s website, it has been housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building.

Visitors can shop for local and exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, as well as seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. The market, located at 136 Arch Street, #400 in Philadelphia, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Number 1 – Easton Public Market

Finally, the Pennsylvania market that can boast its ranking as the number one public market in the U.S. is the Easton Public Market.

This market is located at 325 Northampton St. in Easton, Pennsylvania. According to the market’s website, it is America’s oldest, continuous open-air market and has been open since 1752.

The market features artisanal food vendors, a farm stand, a demonstration kitchen, and a community room.

Though vendor hours can vary, the market is open on the following weekdays: