READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading.

According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds to his abdomen/torso/leg areas. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

A second gunshot victim was located in the area of 200 Gem Alley after leaving on a bike. He was transported to the hospital by police.

Police say based on video and statements, a third unidentified male approached the two men and shot in their direction. Both men are currently stable.

Twenty-five minutes later, officers responded to the 500 block of South Court for a man with a gunshot wound to the mouth. Police say the shooting followed a fight due to a neighbor dispute.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Reading Police at 610-373-9913.