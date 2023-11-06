PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot for tonight’s drawing will be the largest in the game’s 31-year history.

The jackpot of $3.2 million, has been rolling since October 17, 2023 when a $300,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold to a player in Lycoming County.

“It’s such an exciting time to be playing the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game for tonight’s drawing,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “All of our Lottery products, including Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help the Pennsylvania Lottery generate vital funds that pay for programs which benefit older Pennsylvanians,

The previous record Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was won in Montgomery County on August 12, 2022. It was worth more than $3 million.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game and since its introduction on April 23, 1992, the game has evolved.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, when the game was first launched, Cash 5 players selected five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance at the all-cash jackpot, which started at $100,000.

In February 2008, the Pennsylvania Lottery made a change increasing the Cash 5 matrix from 5 of 39 numbers to 5 of 43 numbers. The starting jackpot was also raised to $125,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cash 5 was a weekly game until eventually turned into a nightly drawing in 1998.

On March 23, 2021, there was another change to the game. Cash 5 re-launched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash. In addition to the nightly draw game, players now also had the chance instantly win $2 or $6.