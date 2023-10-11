PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The NBA has been around since 1946 and has one team in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia 76ers, but many NBA greats were born in the commonwealth.

abc27 has compiled a list of Pennsylvania’s top 10 NBA players, according to total points scored.

10. Maurice Lucas – Power Forward/Center (14,857 Points)

Lucas was born on February 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Marquette for college.

The Chicago Bulls selected Lucas 14th overall in the first round of the 1974 draft.

Lucas never reached the NBA with the Bulls as he would play in the American Basketball Association (ABA.)

In 1976 Lucas made it to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Throughout his 14-year career, Lucas played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, Las Angeles Lakers, and Seattle Supersonics.

Lucas played in 1,021 games where he averaged 29.5 minutes played, a .471 Field Goal Percentage, and 14.6 Points Per Game.

In his 14-year career, Lucas would have 14,857 points, 659 blocks, 803 steals, 9,306 rebounds, 2,498 assists, be named a five-time all-star, and a 1977 NBA Champion.

9. Richard Hamilton – Shooting Guard/Small Forward (15,708 Points)

Hamilton was born on February 14, 1978, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and played for the University of Connecticut.

The Washington Wizards selected Hamilton 7th overall in the first round of the 1999 draft.

In his NBA career, Hamilton would play for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls.

Over Hamilton’s 14-year career, he played in 921 games where he would average 32.1 minutes played, have a .449 Field Goal Percentage, and average 17.1 Points Per Game.

Hamilton totaled 15,708 points, 319 blocks, 1,407 steals, and 6,750 assists in his career while also being named an all-star three times and winning the 2004 NBA Championship.

8. Kyle Lowry – Point Guard (15,731 Points)

Lowry was born on March 25, 1986, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attended Villanova for college.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Lowry 24th overall in the first round of the 2006 draft.

Lowry is in his 18th season in the NBA and is currently playing for the Miami Heat, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

In his 18 seasons so far Lowry has played in 1,078 games where he has averaged 31.8 Minutes Per Game, 14.6 points, and a .424 Field Goal Percentage.

Lowry has so far put up 15,731 points, 319 blocks, 1,407 steals, 6,750 assists, named an all-star six times, and won the 2019 NBA Championship.

7. Jack Twyman – Small Forward/Shooting Guard (15,840 Points)

Twyman was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 11, 1934, and played for Cincinnati in college.

The Rochester Royals picked Twyman 8th overall in the second round of the 1955 draft.

Twyman would play all 11 seasons with the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals while playing in 823 games, averaging 31.8 Minutes Played, 19.2 Points Per Game, and a .450 Field Goal Percentage.

Overall, Twyman had 15,840 points and 1,861 assists (blocks and steals were not a stat in the NBA until 1973.)

Twyman was a six-time all-star, two-time all-NBA, inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983.

The number 27 jersey that Twyman wore was retired by the Cincinnati Bearcats and Sacramento Kings (due to Cincinnati selling the team.)

6. Pete Maravich – Shooting Guard (15,948 Points)

Maravich was born on June 22, 1947, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and played for Louisiana State University (LSU.)

The Atlanta Hawks selected Maravich 3rd overall in the first round of the 1970 draft.

Over Maravich’s 11-year career, he played for the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans/Utah Jazz, and Boston Celtics.

In that 11-year career Maravich would play in 658 games, average 37 Minutes Played, 24.2 Points Per Game, a .441 Field Goal Percentage, a total of 15,948 points, estimated 108 blocks, estimated 587 steals, and 3,563 (blocks and steals were not recorded in his first three seasons.)

Maravich is a five-time all-star, four-time all-NBA, 1976-77 scoring champion, 1970-71 all-rookie, two-time National College Player of the Year, three-time NCAA scoring leader, and is still the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader (1,387 Points.)

Maravich was also inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, and has his jersey retired by LSU, the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans/Utah Jazz, and Boston Celtics.

5. Rasheed Wallace – Power Forward/Center (16,006 Points)

Wallace was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on September 17, 1974, and played for North Carolina in college.

The Washington Bullets selected Wallace 4th overall in the first round of the 1995 draft.

Wallace played for six total NBA teams including the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Bullets, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

Wallace played 16 seasons total but did retire after the 2009-10 season taking two seasons off before coming back for the 2012-13 season.

In those 16 seasons, he played in 1,109 games, averaged 32.7 Minutes Played, 14.4 Points Per Game, a .467 Field Goal Percentage, totaled 16,006 points, 1,460 blocks, 1,090 steals, 7,404 rebounds, and 1,994 assists.

Wallace is a four-time all-star, 1995-96 all-rookie, and 2004 NBA Champion.

4. Paul Arizin – Small Forward (16,266 Points)

Arizin was born on April 9, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and played for Villanova in college.

The Philadelphia Warriors selected Arizin with a territorial pick in the 1950 draft.

Arizin would play two seasons with Philadelphia before serving in the United States Marine Corps for two years but would then return to Philadelphia and continue playing.

Playing 10 seasons, he would play in a total of 713 games, averaging 38.4 Minutes Played, 22.8 Points Per Game, a .421 Field Goal Percentage, a total of 16,266 points, 1,665 assists, and 6,129 rebounds (blocks and steals were not recorded.)

Arizin is a ten-time all-star, two-time scoring champion, 1956 NBA Champion, four-time all-NBA, 1950-51 Rookie of the Year, was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978.

3. Earl Monroe – Shooting Guard/Point Guard (17,454 Points)

Monroe was born on November 21, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and played for Winston-Salem State.

The Baltimore Bullets selected Monroe 2nd overall in the first round of the 1967 draft.

Monroe played 13 seasons with two teams, the Baltimore Bullets and New York Knicks.

During those 13 seasons, he played in 926 games, averaging 32.0 Minutes Played, 18.8 Points Per Game, and a .464 Field Goal Percentage, totaling 17,454 points, 121 blocks, 473 steals, and 3,594 assists.

Monroe is a four-time all-star, 1973 NBA Champion, 1968-69 all-NBA, 1967-68 all-rookie, 1967-68 Rookie of the Year, and NCAA College Division Champion.

Monroe’s jersey was retired by both the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks, he was also inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990.

2. Wilt Chamberlain – Center (31,419 Points)

Chamberlain was born on August 21, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and played for Kansas in college.

The Philadelphia Warriors selected Chamberlain with a territorial pick in the 1959 draft.

Chamberlain played for three teams in the NBA including the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

In Chamberlain’s 14-year career, he played in 1,045 games, averaging 45.8 Minutes Played, 30.1 Points Per Game, a .540 Field Goal Percentage, totaling 31, 419 points, 4,643 assists, and 23,924 rebounds.

Chamberlain is a 13-time all-star, seven-time scoring champion, 11-time total rebounding champion, two-time NBA Champion, ten-time all-NBA, four-time MVP, two-time all-defensive, 1959-60 Rookie of the Year, the most points in one game (100 – that was played in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Arena,) most rebounds in one game (55,) NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and Mr. Basketball USA.

Chamberlain’s jersey was retired by the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Harlem Globetrotters, and Kansas Jayhawks, and he was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1979.

1. Kobe Bryant – Shooting Guard/Small Forward (33,643 Points)

Bryant was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was drafted out of Lower Merion High School.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant 13th overall in the first round of the 1996 draft.

Bryant wouldn’t stay a Hornet for long as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers because he wanted to play for a bigger market team.

Bryant would remain a Laker for his entire 20-year career where he would play in 1,346 games, averaging 36.1 Minutes Played, 25.0 Points Per Game, a .447 Field Goal Percentage, totaling 33,643 points, 640 blocks, 1,944 steals, 6,306 assists, and 7,047 rebounds.

In Bryant’s 20-year career, he was an 18-time all-star, two-time scoring champion, five-time NBA Champion, has two Olympic Gold Medals, one FIBA Americas Championship Gold Medal, is a 15-time all-NBA, 1996-97 all-rookie, 12-time all-defensive, 2007-08 MVP, two-time finals MVP, McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year, NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion, is fourth on the all-time points list, and has an Oscar.

Bryant’s number was retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Honorable Mention (Midstate Top Five)