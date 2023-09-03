PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The National Football League (NFL) season begins on September 7 so that begs the question, which former or current NFL players are from Pennsylvania?

abc27 has compiled a list of the top ten NFL players from Pennsylvania, based on weighted career approximate value (wAV.)

10: Paul Posluszny – Middle Linebacker (58 wAV)

Posluszny was born on October 10, 1984, in Butler, Pennsylvania, and attended Hopewell High School.

Posluszny played his collegiate career at Penn State before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2007 draft.

Over Posluszny’s 11-year career he played for the Bills and Jaguars, and had the following stats:

145 Games Played

15 Interceptions

8 Forced Fumbles

16 Sacks

1,214 Total Tackles

882 Solo Tackles

59 Tackles For Loss

49 Quarterback Hits

Posluszny was also selected to one NFL Pro Bowl in his career.

9: Matt Schaub – Quarterback (68 wAV)

Schaub was born on June 25, 1981, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and attended West Chester East High School.

Schaub played collegiate football at Virginia and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2004 draft.

Schaub played for four total teams over a 16-year career including the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and the Oakland Raiders.

Schaub’s stats over his career include:

155 Games Played

2,148 Completions

64.2 Completion Percentage

25,467 Passing Yards

136 Touchdown Passes

91 Interceptions

Schaub was also selected to two NFL Pro Bowls in his career.

8: Marques Colston – Wide Receiver (72 wAV)

Marques Colston was born on June 5, 1983, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and attended Susquehanna Township High School.

Colston played collegiate football at Hofstra and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of the 2006 draft.

Colston played his entire ten-year career with the New Orleans Saints while having the following stats:

146 Games Played

1,099 Targets

711 Receptions

9,759 Receiving Yards

72 Touchdowns

Colston also won a Superbowl with the Saints in 2010 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

7: Brandon Marshall – Wide Receiver (83 wAV)

Marshall was born on March 23, 1984, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marshall attended the University of Central Florida and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 draft.

Marshall played for six different NFL teams including the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks.

In Marshall’s 13-year career, he had the following stats:

179 Games Played

1,648 Targets

970 Receptions

12,351 Receiving Yards

83 Touchdowns

Marshall was also selected to six NFL Pro Bowls and is a one-time All-Pro. He also holds the record for the most receptions in a single NFL game with 21.

6: LeSean McCoy – Running Back (83 wAV)

LeSean McCoy was born on July 12, 1988, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and attended Bishop McDevitt High School.

McCoy attended Pittsburgh for collegiate football and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2009 draft.

McCoy played for four teams over his 12-year career including the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over his career, McCoy had the following stats:

170 Games Played

2,457 Rushing Attempts

11,102 Rushing Yards

73 Rushing Touchdowns

518 Receptions

3,898 Receiving Yards

16 Receiving Touchdowns

McCoy was also selected to six NFL Pro Bowls and a two-time All-Pro while also winning two Super Bowls in 2021 and 2020.

5: Darrelle Revis – Defensive Back (93 wAV)

Revis was born on July 14, 1985, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and attended Aliquippa High School.

Revis continued his collegiate career at Pittsburgh and was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2007 draft.

Revis played for four teams in his 11-year career including the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his 11-year career, Revis had the following stats:

145 Games Played

29 Interceptions

4 Forced Fumbles

496 Combined Tackles

411 Solo Tackles

139 Passes Defended

Revis was selected to seven NFL Pro Bowls, a four-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl Champion in 2015.

4: Cameron Heyward – Defensive Tackle (96 wAV)

Heyward was born on May 6, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia.

Heyward attended Ohio State and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 draft.

Heyward has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers his entire career which has lasted 12 years and Heyward is still active in 2023.

Heyward’s stats in his career so far include:

183 Games Played

2 Interceptions

8 Forced Fumbles

78.5 Sacks

614 Combined Tackles

379 Solo Tackles

115 Tackles for Loss

176 Quarterback Hits

Heyward has been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl six times and is a three-time All-Pro.

3: Jahri Evans – Offensive Guard (114 wAV)

Evans was born on August 22, 1983, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attended Frankford High School.

Evans played collegiate football at Bloomsburg and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2006 draft.

Evans played for two teams in his 12-year career including the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Evans was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl six times, a four-time All-Pro, inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, and a Super Bowl Champion in 2010.

2: Aaron Donald – Defensive Tackle (115 wAV)

Donald was born on May 23, 1991, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Penn Hills High School.

Donald attended Pittsburgh to continue his football career in college and was drafted by the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams in the first round of the 2014 draft.

In Donald’s nine-year career, he has played for the Rams and continues to play for the Rams in 2023.

Donald’s career stats include:

138 Games Played

24 Forced Fumbles

103 Sacks

490 Combined Tackles

312 Solo Tackles

160 Tackles for Losses

237 Quarterback Hits

Donald has also been selected to nine NFL Pro Bowls, is a seven-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and one-time Super Bowl Champion in 2022.

1: Matt Ryan – Quarterback (146 wAV)

Ryan was born on May 17, 1985, in Exton, Pennsylvania, and attended Penn Charter High School.

Ryan continued his football career at Boston College and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round in the 2008 draft.

Ryan has played for two teams in his 15-year career including the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.

In Ryan’s 15-year career, he has stats that include:

234 Games Played

5,551 Completions

65.6 Completion Percentage

62,792 Passing Yards

381 Touchdowns

183 Interceptions

Ryan was selected to four NFL Pro Bowls, a one-time All-Pro, 2016 MVP, 2016 Offensive Player of the Year, and 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Honorable Mention

Brent Grimes, Born in Philadelphia (55 wAV)

Shaun Phillips, Born in Philadelphia (54 wAV)

Sean Lee, Born in Pittsburgh (53 wAV)

Kevin Byard, Born in Philadelphia (51 wAV)

Justin Pugh, Born in Holland (45 wAV)

Midstate Active NFL Players