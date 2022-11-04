PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters.

From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amusement Today, a website dedicated to amusement park news, releases its annual Golden Ticket Awards and ranks the top 50 steel coasters, as well as the top 50 wooden coasters in the world.

Below is a list of the top steel and top five wooden coasters, as awarded by the Golden Ticket Awards for 2022. You can see the full list by clicking here.

(Fun fact: I have been on every roller coaster featured on this list)

Top Steel Roller Coasters in Pennsylvania

4. Steel Curtain

Courtesy of Kennywood

Park: Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pa.

Manufacturer: S&S Worldwide

Year Opened: 2019

This coaster which opened in 2019 is currently the tallest coaster in the commonwealth, according to Kennywood. Standing at 220 feet, it also features the world’s tallest inversion, flipping riders upside down 197 feet in the air.

The coaster was named after the 1970’s Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line. Riders will navigate nine inversions, along 4,000 feet of track at 76 miles per hour.

3. Skyrush

Courtesy of Hersheypark

Park: Hersheypark, Hershey, Pa.

Manufacturer: Intamin

Year Opened: 2012

Arguably the most intense coaster in the park, and probably in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. This coaster has one-of-a-kind winged seating. This coaster brings riders up its 200-foot lift in 10 seconds with a cable lift.

The ride features four high-speed turns and five airtime hills along 3,600 feet of track. The coaster is set over Spring Creek, away from the main midway. This coaster reaches speeds of 76 miles per hour.

2. Candymonium

Photo: HERSHEYPARK

Park: Hersheypark, Hershey, Pa.

Manufacturer: Bolliger & Mabillard

Year Opened: 2020

The tallest, fastest, and longest coaster in the park. This coaster is 210 feet high and reaches speeds of 76 miles per hour. This coaster also features seven camelback hills, all of which pack an amazing feeling of airtime.

The ride is 4,636 feet long and had a duration of 2 minutes and 26 seconds and features three candy-themed trains to Reese’s, Twizzlers, and Kisses.

1. Phantom’s Revenge

Courtesy of Kennywood

Park: Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pa.

Manufacturer: Arrow/ Morgan

Year Opened: 2001

Opening in 1991 as Steel Phantom, this coaster is unique because its second drop is its highest drop. Steel Phantom featured inversions and featured a record-breaking 226-foot drop designed by Arrow Dynamics. In 2001 it was renovated and renamed Phantoms Revenge, manufactured by Morgan, making the drop even longer at 232 feet.

The coaster reaches speeds of 85 miles per hour and features amazing airtime moments and swooping turns. The only piece of Arrow Dynamics track that remains on the coaster is the station and lift hill track.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Top Wooden Roller Coasters in Pennsylvania

4. Thunderbolt

Courtesy of Kennywood

Park: Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pa.

Manufacturer: John A. Miller

Year Opened: (Original) 1924/ Renovated (1968)

This coaster opened as Pippin back in 1924, and was renovated for the 1968 season and renamed Thunderbolt.

A true terrain coaster, this is the only ride at the park that requires guests to have a partner to ride, due to the intense lateral g-forces towards the second half of the ride. The ride reaches a maximum height of 90 feet and a top speed of 55 miles per hour.

3. Jack Rabbit

Courtesy of Kennywood

Park: Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pa.

Manufacturer: John A. Miller

Year Opened: 1920

This coaster is a gem in its own right. Opening in 1920, its one of the oldest coasters in the United States that is still operating.

Designed by the same designer as the Thunderbolt, this coaster is known for its double-down 70-foot tall hill that produces a great pop of airtime, especially in the back rows.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

2. Ravine Flyer II

Park: Waldemeer Park, Erie, Pa

Manufacturer: The Gravity Group

Year Opened: 2008

This coaster is a hybrid, but a wooden track with a steel support structure. Created by The Gravity Group, this coaster contains 10 airtime hills and was ranked number seven on the world’s best wooden coaster for 2022. It has been in the top 15 since it opened in 2008.

1. Phoenix

Model of Phoenix (Photo: AP)

Park: Knoebels, Elysburg, Pa.

Manufacturer: Philadelphia Tobbagan Company.

Year Opened: 1985

This coaster is famed for its many ejector airtime hills. The coaster originated in Texas and was relocated and rebuilt in 1985 at Knoebels.

This coaster has been ranked the number one wooden coaster in the world, by the Golden Ticket Awards since 2018.