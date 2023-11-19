WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews in western Pennsylvania were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night.

According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire at the New Stanton Service Plaza, located at mile marker 77.6 along the turnpike.

The fire department stated that because the trailer was hauling pallets of bananas, an auto service was called in to help dismantle the trailer to extinguish the fire.

Courtesy of Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department

The fire department stated that no one was injured due to the incident.