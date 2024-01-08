ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A train for the state’s newest coaster has arrived at the construction site at Dorney Park in Allentown.

The train for Iron Menace arrived last week and features three rows of seven seats. There will be two trains featured on the coaster and will feature an over-the-shoulder design with a vest restaurant. The trains are colored black, orange, and yellow to match the color scheme of the coaster’s track.

“It has been so exciting to watch the Iron Menace construction process unfold. Getting to see the train here on our property and watching the track come together is surreal,” said Ryan Eldredge, Dorney Park’s Communications and Public Relations Manager. “We cannot wait to share this roller coaster with our guests and the world.”

Courtesy of Dorney Park

In addition to the trains, the coaster’s first inversion, an Immelmann, has been completed and work is being done on the three other inversions, which are a zero-g roll, which will make guests feel as if they are weightless, a tilted loop, and a corkscrew.

Iron Menace is the first original coaster built at the Pennsylvania amusement park in 19 years.