JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County.

According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle Saturday morning.

When troopers from PSP Bloomsburg arrived on the scene, they say they were fired at by an unnamed suspect before returning fire. No troopers were injured in the shooting.

The coroner’s office says four people have died as a result of the shooting.

State police announce that there is no active threat to the community at this time. There is no further information on the alleged shooter at this time.

