PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The tanker truck fire that caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse earlier this month was carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline when it crashed.

The National Transit Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on Thursday saying that the 53-year-old driver lost control of the truck while on an off-ramp and the vehicle rolled over and caught fire, killing the operator.

The truck was a 2017 International truck tractor with a 2004 Heil Specification Package 406 tank trailer. It was hauling an estimated 8,500 gallons of gas from Delaware to a gas station in Philadelphia.

According to the report, the off-ramp had a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour and a truck rollover warning sign. The posted speed limit in the area of the crash on I-95 is 55 mph.

The crash is still being investigated by the NTSB as they try to find the official cause of the crash that caused the interstate to be shut down for more than a week.

The northbound lanes of I-95 collapsed onto the off-ramp and the southbound lane sustained heavy damage from the fire.

I-95 was reopened Friday, June 23, which was quicker than expected as workers did construction 24/7 to get the highly traveled highway open as soon as possible.