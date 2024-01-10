PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continued to detect guns at Pennsylvania security checkpoints in 2023.

According to the TSA, records were set for the most guns caught in one year in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Forty-five guns were caught at checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport and 43 guns were detected at checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Locally, at Harrisburg International Airport, eight guns were detected in 2023. That was down from a six-year high of 10 found by TSA agents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below is a table courtesy of the TSA showing how many guns were detected at airports across Pennsylvania between the years 2017 and 2023:

Airport 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 35 25 20 26 39 44 45 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) 32 34 35 21 32 26 44 Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) 6 6 7 4 2 10 8 Erie International Airport (ERI) 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) 1 1 4 1 3 0 2 Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE) 2 2 3 1 6 1 1 Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) 4 7 1 3 6 0 1 University Park Airport (UNV) 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 80 75 71 57 89 82 103 Data Courtesy of the TSA

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a locked hard side case. Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $15,000.