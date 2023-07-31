SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced two men have been charged in separate cases for allegedly committing a total cost of $2.5 million in COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brian J. Albelli, 45, of Stroudsburg, and Daniel Wasielewski, 58, of Wilkes-Barre, are both being charged with criminal information with wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators say Albelli owned and operated multiple corporate entities in Pennsylvania and Florida and filed for approximately 20 fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds, including under the Payment Protection Program and for Economic Injury and Disaster Loans.

Albelli filed on behalf of corporate entities that did not, in fact, have actual business operations, and that bore inflated revenues and employee headcount, and nonexistent gross receipts and costs of goods sold, as stated in the release.

Albelli allegedly obtained in excess of approximately $2,200,000 from pandemic assistance funds, for himself and his family members, through filing fraudulent applications.

Officials report Wasielewski filed and assisted others in filing fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds, including under the Payment Protection Program, for Economic Injury and Disaster Loans, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

The applications submitted by Wasielewski and his confederates were filed on behalf of corporate entities that did not, in fact, have actual business operations, and that had false revenues and other business information, as stated by investigators.

Wasielewski allegedly received approximately $350,000 in pandemic assistance and other fraudulently-obtained funds, for himself and others. Instead of using the funds on business expenses, police said that Wasielewski and others used them to purchase cryptocurrency and other personal expenses.

The maximum penalties under federal law for the charge of wire fraud is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.