CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a wooded area in Cambria County.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced both victims dead at the scene on Sunday, June 19.

According to Lees, the double-engine crashed into a wooded area off Route 22 was located around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Lees said they began searching for the plane around 9 a.m.

The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The coroner’s office along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.