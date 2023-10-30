BRUSH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on Monday morning on I-70 in Fulton County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 30 during a period of fog and wet roadway.

Troopers say that a vehicle traveling west left the roadway while handling a turn, struck a guard rail, rode along the rail, hit an embankment, and overturned onto its roof.

A second vehicle traveling west struck the overturned vehicle on its driver’s side, pushing the overturned car into the opposite lane. A third vehicle then struck the overturned car due to poor visibility.

The driver and passenger of the overturned car were declared deceased and determined to not be wearing seat belts. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle received minor to moderate injuries and the third driver was not injured.

The identities of those involved were not released.

McConnellsburg, Needmore, and Breezewood Fire Departments and EMS assisted State Police.