PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two Halloween events at Pennsylvania amusement parks have made USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice list of the best theme park Halloween events.

Hersheypark came in number six on the list for its Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights event and Knoebles in Elysburg was number three on the list for its Hallo-Fun event.

During the months of September and October, Hersheypark becomes a spooky scene with dark rides on certain coasters during the last hour of park operation, as well as five haunted houses and three scare zones. The park also features family-friendly attractions such as a trick-or-treat trail and Halloween-themed show and dance party.

Knoebels offers their Hallo-Fun event. This event features many fun activities for both children and adults. During the daylight hours, children can color their own treat bag, paint pumpkins, and cookie decorating. Some of the rides have themed overlays and enjoy the colors of the Pennsylvania mountainside.

To see the full list of winners, click here.