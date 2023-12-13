(WHTM) — Two of Pennsylvania’s many amusement parks have been ranked as some of the best in the country for their holiday events, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice.

Hersheypark and Kennywood were ranked fourth and ninth respectively on the list. The parks were all chosen by readers during a voting period.

According to the list, Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane came in fourth for its displays of more than five million lights and being able to see Santa and all nine of his reindeer. In addition, guests can ride select coasters, thrill rides, and family rides if the weather permits, as well as watch a holiday light show synchronized to classic holiday songs every half hour when the sun sets.

Holiday Lights at Kennywood was ranked ninth on the list in 2023 and is known for its two million lights, local choirs that perform holiday songs as well, and being able to ride up to 20 attractions. Guests can also enjoy local celebrity readings of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas on select dates, as well as see a massive model train display.

The full list can be seen below.