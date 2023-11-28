(WHTM) — UGI Utilities has announced that its purchased gas cost rates will see a significant decrease starting December 1.

According to the company, the average UGI residential heating customer will see a decrease of about 20.2% on their bill. This will bring cost of the average monthly bill down from $116.76 to $93.17.

“UGI is pleased to pass along significant savings to our customers during the winter heating season. UGI knows that affordability is important to our customers, especially when so many families are experiencing the impact of inflation,” Paul Szykman, Chief Regulatory Officer at UGI said. “UGI continues to deliver energy safely, reliably and affordably, allowing natural gas to continue to provide meaningful value to homeowners and businesses.”

For UGI customers who may still struggle to pay their gas bills, the company says budget billing is available. Customers manage their payments using UGI’s online account center and app, or through the company’s auto-pay program.

Customers with a limited or fixed income can also go to www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to find out if they are eligible for an energy assistance program.

UGI can also help eligible customers apply for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

The LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants opened on November 1, 2023 and will run until April 5, 2024.

Individuals and households can also apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.