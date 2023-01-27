(WHTM) – UGI Electric has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise its base rates for electric services by $11.4 million annually.

Residential customers would see an 8.9% increase, commercial customers would see a 10.8% increase, and industrial customers would see a 0.3% increase.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UGI says the increased rates would fund ongoing system improvements and information technology investments for customer service and safety.

UGI says this is the first base rate increase request since 2021 and the increased rates would only impact the delivery charge component of customers’ electric bills.

UGI Electric is requesting that the new electric rates take effect in March 2023, however, investigation and public hearings for the request would delay implementation of the new rates until the Fall of 2023.

“UGI Electric is working hard to manage costs and improve system performance while continuing our commitment to safely and reliably deliver electricity to our customers and the many communities we serve,” Eric Sorber, Vice President and General Manager- UGI Electric Division, said.

Customers with questions may also call UGI Electric toll-free at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rate increase or to find out what actions they make take.