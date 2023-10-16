PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — When the days get shorter, that means the days will be getting colder. UGI is offering tips to make sure homeowners are safe during the cold weather months.

If you detect that there is a natural gas leak near or inside your home, UGI says to remember three words: Detect, Dial, and Dash.

Most times, an odor that smells like rotten eggs is added to natural gas. If this odor is detected, you should dash and then dial. This means you should leave the building immediately, taking everyone with you and leaving the door open.

Move at least 100 yards, or 300 feet, away from the suspected leak, or until the odor is not present, and dial 911 from your cell phone. Do not use a phone, light a match, or turn anything on or off until you are at least 100 yards away.

UGI also says to be aware of carbon monoxide (CO). This gas is invisible, colorless, and odorless.

CO is caused by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as wood, charcoal, gasoline, kerosene, oil, natural gas, and propane. CO can also form if heaters are malfunctioning, and vents or chimneys are blocked.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness.

Other signs there may be a build-up of CO in your home include:

Significant condensation on walls and windows

House pets becoming sluggish

Residents in the home suffering flu-like symptoms or feeling unusually tired

Sooty or smoky smell coming from a malfunctioning appliance

CO poisoning is serious and can be fatal. If you suspect you are having symptoms should seek fresh air and medical attention immediately.