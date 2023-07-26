(WHTM) — Because of a heat wave that will be impacting much of Pennsylvania over the next few days, power company UGI is letting the public know about how they can save money and keep heat stress to a minimum during a heat wave.

To reduce the risk of heat stress, UGI says to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine. This is due to the risk of dehydration. UGI says to limit soda and fruit juices because neither are absorbed easily due to the amount of sugar they contain.

Another way to stay safe and avoid heat stress is to eat small but frequent meals with whole fruits and vegetables. Stay indoors and always check on those who are vulnerable to the heat. This includes the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic health problems.

To save money during days of very high heat, UGI says that raise the setting to the highest possible comfortable temperature possible. UGI also says that you can save 3-5% on your air conditioning costs for each degree that you raise the thermostat.

Utilize ceiling and portable fans to circulate air as an alternative to air conditioning and keep all blinds and shades closed. You can also hang clothes outside to dry and use a microwave to cook to reduce energy costs and not heat up homes.

