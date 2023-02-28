(WHTM) — UGI announced on that beginning on March 1, they will be decreasing their purchased gas cost rates.

According to UGI, the average residential heating customer’s bill will be dropping by 8%, decreasing from a total of $124.49 per month to $114.51 per month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers,” Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer, said. “Natural gas remains an excellent energy choice, backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI recognizes affordability is important to our customers and we strive to bring all customers a balance of affordability, reliability and carbon smart energy choice with our natural gas service offering.”

UGI stated in their press release that by law, utilities are required to pass the cost of natural gas they purchase directly through customers without any markup.

The company advises customers who may have difficulty paying their heating bill to look into the company’s budget billing options. There are also free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program, as well as the auto-deduction program.

UGI Utilities, Inc. is based in Denver, Pennsylvania and serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania.