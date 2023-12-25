Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continued to remain at a record low according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s (L&I) monthly unemployment situation report.

Earlier this week, L&I released their preliminary employment situation report for November 2023, saying the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained at a record-low 3.4 percent from October through November.

The unemployment rate is also one full percentage point lower than Nov. 2022 level of 4.4 percent. Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased slightly by two-tenths of a percent to 3.7% but up one-tenth of a percent from last year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian workforce also increased by approximately 17,000 thanks to increases of 15,000 and 2,000 respectively in resident employment and unemployment.

Nonfarm also rose to a record high of 6,1178,700, marking 34 straight months of record highs. Five of 11 industry supersectors saw job levels increase to record highs.

Education and health services saw the largest increase with 9,800 jobs added and had the largest volume increase in the past year with 56,900 jobs added.

Total nonfarm jobs are up by 125,800 with 10 of 11 supersectors seeing jobs added. A full statistical breakdown of L&I’s report can be seen below.