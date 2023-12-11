PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The United States military has a recruiting crisis, that’s why military and state leaders were at the Capitol Monday.

A new report from the Department of Defense and the Pennsylvania National Guard shows the worst military recruiting number in 50 years.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force all missed their active duty recruiting goals this year. All three branches reported a combined shortage of more than 20,000 recruits.

The U.S. Coast Guard is short by about 10% and has adjusted its 2024 operations plan to remove ten cutters from service and close 29 Coast Guard boat stations.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard missed its 2023 recruiting goal by about 25% and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard by more than 45%.

“I want to note that today’s discussion on Military recruiting challenges and the preparedness of Youth by no means detracts from the dedicated men and women that currently serve as the backbone of our armed forces both active duty as well as guard and reserve,” said Pennsylvania State Director of Mission: Readiness Steve Doster.

Mission: Readiness is a Bipartisan organization that held the news conference. It’s a group of more than 800 retired admirals and generals concerned about the high percentage of American youth who are ineligible for Military service.

“Only 10% of American youth are interested in serving, what’s more alarming is 77% of those that we would like to recruit are not qualified to serve, they have some health, weight, drug or alcohol abuse issues or education issues,” said Retired Army Lieutenant General Dennis Benchoff.

Mission: Readiness believes that equitable funding for schools would better prepare kids by providing better education and nutrition.

“We need to make this work, we need to backfill all of those places, in our economy, in our education systems that all play together to make opportunity for the young people in Pennsylvania,” said Democratic State Representative Joe Webster of Montgomery County.

Pennsylvania is in the process of creating a new way of funding its schools after a Supreme Court decision that the current model is unconstitutional.

