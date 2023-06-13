HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A criminal justice reform bill passed the Pennsylvania House last week that was co-authored by a Midstate lawmaker.

The “Clean Slate 3.0 Bill” would let people convicted of low-level, non-violent drug felonies have their records sealed after 10 years if they don’t commit another crime.

The bill is a big deal because those felony charges wouldn’t show up on background checks for jobs and housing.

“Some are prevented from being in certain senior care facilities because they have this on their record, it’s still haunting them. This is a way to say you’ve earned the right to, you’ve made up for your mistake and now your life can move on,” said Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland).

This bill expands on earlier clean slate laws which allowed misdemeanor convictions to be sealed.