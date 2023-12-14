PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — UPMC is reinstating its mandatory face mask policy across all of its facilities.

“UPMC is seeing an increase in cases of respiratory viruses, including Covid, influenza and RSV,” a UPMC spokesperson said.

Employees, patients, visitors, and everyone else in UPMC facilities will be required to wear a mask beginning Wednesday, Dec. 20.

As for when the policy will change, UPMC said they’ll continue to monitor the number of cases and adjust these protocols as the situation evolves.

In May, UPMC dropped its mask policy after more than three years. It began when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.