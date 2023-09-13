MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – UPS opened its East region hub in Middletown. It’s the fourth-largest facility for the company in the U.S.

“It’s the gateway to the northeastern part of the United States,” the East Zone District Manager for UPS Ray Barczak said.

That’s the reasoning behind opening up the hub just outside of the Pennsylvania capital. The facility is 775,000 square feet, allowing for packages to flow in and out.

The location of the hub is expected to make deliveries faster to cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington D.C.

“This building is going to ensure that we continue to deliver best-in-class service to you,” the CEO of UPS Carol Tomé said.

The building cost a pretty penny, but it brought many new jobs along with it.

“This is an outstanding project,” Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger said. “It’s $1.4 billion of investment in central Pennsylvania, over 1,700 high-quality jobs.”

One of those jobs belongs to Bernie Wanyo. He’s been with UPS for 21 years and he’s been a driver for the company for 18 years.

Wanyo has never been in an accident during his 18 years behind the wheel.

“It’s a great company to work for. It’s one of the companies that are going to continue to grow and continue to be better to the point where I even brought my stepson on board. He’s a driver as well,” said Wanyo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Delivery trucks will save eight million gallons of diesel fuel per year with the hub up and running. The facility also has the largest natural gas fueling station in the UPS network.

Wanyo thinks he will stay with the company until he retires.

“I fell in love with this place when I lived up outside of Wilkes-Barre,” said Wanyo. “I moved down here to take the opportunity to start working for UPS. They’re gonna have to drag me out of the door.”

UPS hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.