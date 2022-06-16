(WHTM) — The United State Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced on June 16 that 17 projects in 16 states will split $8.4 million worth of grants to improve public transportation for underserved groups. Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation will receive $750,000 worth of funding to simplify Medicaid Consumer Access to the Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP).

“Transportation is a lifeline for Americans, connecting them to doctors, dentists, hospitals and other health care providers all over the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will help improve the health and lives of people in underserved communities who need and deserve access to health care and other essential services.”

People across the nation rely on transportation services to fill up prescriptions, attend necessary doctors appointments, or a variety of other crucial services. By improving upon the coordination and efficiency of these transportation services, the FTA’s Innovative Coordinated Access & Mobility (ICAM) Pilot Project hopes to improve the mental and physical health of all citizens.

Pennsylvania’s $750,000 in funding will be used to expand its “Find My Ride” platform by allowing Medicaid users to submit requests for reimbursements after out-of-pocket travel and fixed-route tickets.

“This program supports statewide and regional strategies to help ensure people who are especially challenged in accessing health care can reach the services they need,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “We are so pleased to provide resources that help reach into the forgotten corners of our communities to ensure no one is left behind.”

A list of all selected projects is available online, here.