(WHTM) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Berks County today visiting the campus of the Reading Area Community College as part of her national “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour.

During this stop the Vice President will participate in a moderated conversation beginning at 12:45 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The Reading visit is part of Harris’s month-long college tour including about a dozen schools in at least seven states.

According to the White House, the tour stops focus on issues that are affecting young people today including reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said in a statement about the tour. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

In response to Harris’s visit, the Spring Township Police Department issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday morning. The department is telling residents to expect traffic delays and a high degree of law enforcement as the vice president’s motorcade travels throughout the county.