HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to sign up to be poll workers for the Nov. 7 election. This is in honor of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which is on Aug. 23.

“Elections in Pennsylvania could not happen without poll workers, and it takes about 45,000 of them to staff more than 9,000 voting locations across the commonwealth,” Schmidt said. “As someone who has worked in elections and at polls for many years, I can say it is among the most rewarding acts of civic engagement you can ever perform.”

To become a poll worker, you must be a registered voter in the state. However, the state allows 17-year-old high school students to also serve as poll workers, but only if they are able to obtain permission from their school principal and parent or guardian.

According to the Department of State, some of the benefits of becoming a poll worker include,

Being paid for trainings and for election day work

Learning about elections in Pennsylvania

Gaining valuable work experience

“Poll workers are strong safeguards for our elections,” Schmidt said. “The tens of thousands of voters who serve in these roles are everyday Pennsylvanians – your friends, your family, and your neighbors. I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian to consider being a poll worker and helping ensure our elections remain free, fair, safe, and secure.”

For students interested in becoming a poll worker, click here. If you are an adult that is interested, click here.