PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Education has said that teachers are now spending less time waiting for their certificates and more time in the classroom.

The Department of Education said since 2022, they have reduced wait times for in-state certificates by more than two months; it is now down to two to four weeks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A big reason for that drop in wait times has to do with an increase in staffing. The department hired four full-time and three temporary employees to help process certifications. They also made a number of changes to their website to make it easier for current and aspiring teachers to us.

They have added a certification clock, which shows the real wait time for different levels of certification. It also features a revamped certification page to make it easy to find answers to frequently asked questions.

As well as step-by-step guides and instructional videos. This is all part of an effort to streamline the process as much as possible.

“It’s a very rigorous program we have here in Pennsylvania and we want to make sure that we aren’t throwing up obstacles in the way for young people who want to be teachers. We don’t want to create an incentive for them to get to a point in that process and say you know what, this is too hard, this is too complex, I’m going to change majors,” Spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association Chris Lilienthal said.

On everyone’s mind is the teacher shortage. While this is only part of the solution, advocates say it is an important step towards getting teachers in the classroom faster.