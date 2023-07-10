Warren, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The manhunt for Michael Burham continues four days later.

More than 10 law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local levels met on Monday to continue their search. Burham escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6.

Warren County officials say Michael Burham was last seen on surveillance lowering himself from the prison’s roof before disappearing.

On Monday, many residents spent their time in downtown Warren about half a mile from the prison.

John Vietmeier, his wife, along with others, said they are concerned because the alleged murderer is said to have survival skills.

“We are cautious about the house. It’s all locked up, and when we go out, we take a little bit of extra time and a little bit of extra care to look around and make sure everything is clear,” said Vietmeier.

“I had the door open on my deck this morning, and I went into the other room to do some work and I’m like, ‘They better lock my screen door in case a murderer comes and kills me and takes my car,’” said Dean Wells, Warren County resident.

Wells added he’s concerned about his business and his family’s safety.

“My daughter opened the restaurant on Sunday and I felt the need to go down with a gun in the morning to make sure he wasn’t in the restaurant or in our shed out back or hiding in the woods right there. It’s insanity,” he said.