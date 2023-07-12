Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon on day six of the manhunt for an escaped prisoner out of Warren County.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison early Friday morning and a total reward of up to $19,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment, using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, will be holding a news conference Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at the Youngsville Borough/ Municipal Building in Youngsville, Pa. Watch live in the player below.

During recent searches for Burham, small stockpiles or campsites were found in wooded areas.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Pennsylvania State Police reported the pace and scope of the search for escapee Michael Burham has “dramatically increased.”

During Tuesday afternoon’s update, police revealed there were possible sightings and several break-ins reported Monday night. However, none of them apparently provided any clue to Burham’s whereabouts.

Police have described Burham as a “survivalist” with military training, prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies are currently participating in the manhunt.

On Wednesday, the Warren County Commissioners announced the Warren County Jail is planning for security improvements and an ongoing policy review in light of Burham’s recent escape.

During the news conference, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said Burham escaped from the caged exercise area where a small portion of the chain link fence beams were broken.

Eggleston noted every aspect of the jail’s security is being evaluated and any gaps will be corrected.

Burham reportedly escaped quicker than anyone could respond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Command Post at 717-265-9650, which has recently been relocated due to the expansion of resources.