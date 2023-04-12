PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Keystone State is no stranger to high winds. From cold fronts to hurricanes, the state has seen its fair share of non-tornadic high winds.

Here are a few of the strongest non-tornadic winds recorded in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

There was a strong wind gust recorded in northern Erie, where a trained weather spotter recorded a peak wind gust of 84 miles per hour back in January 2008. According to the data provided by the National Weather Service (NWS), this is the highest recorded wind gust in Pennsylvania. The NWS says that it was caused by the air behind a cold front, where a strong low-pressure system allowed for windy conditions to continue through the morning hours on Jan. 9, 2008.

Here in the Midstate, a wind gust was recorded at 71 miles per hour back on November 2003, due to a strong cold front moving into the area. The gust was recorded at 5:28 a.m. that morning in Lancaster County.

In Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, one of the strongest wind gusts recorded in the area occurred in October 2017. The NWS states that gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour were briefly observed in the area between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 12:30 a.m. on Oct 30, 2017. The NWS says trees and wires were reported down across northern Dauphin County, and a large barn/building in Grantville collapsed in the wind.

One of the strongest wind events, according to AccuWeather, occurred with the landfall of Hurricane Sandy back in 2012. AccuWeather states that the highest wind speed happened in Allentown, at 81 miles per hour.

Here in the Midstate, places such as Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York experienced gusts between 45 to 53 miles per hour during Hurricane Sandy.

The wind itself is the movement of air caused by the uneven heating of the earth by the sun.