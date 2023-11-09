(WHTM) – People may look to the sky for the next few days and notice a streak of lights in the sky.

Those lights are actually Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites which use Earth’s low orbit to give broadband internet to users.

Courtesy of Chuck McCreary

The goal of Starlink is to deliver high-speed internet to a global network and currently has over 1.5 million subscribers.

Currently, Starlink is available in 60 countries, has around 4,743 LEO satellites, and has a download speed of 220 Mbps.

Starlink can be viewed at these certain times: