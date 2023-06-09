(WHTM)– In Pennsylvania, speeding is one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities along with other aggressive driving-type behaviors.

According to PennDOT, there are many different types of aggressive driving behaviors that motorists don’t realize they are exhibiting.

PennDOT says that those who show the following driving behaviors are considered aggressive drivers and are putting you and other drivers at increased risk of a crash:

Excessive speeding

Tailgating slower vehicles

Racing to beat red lights or run stop signs

weaving in and out of traffic

Illegally passing on the right hand side of the road

Failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles

“Reckless driving” is defined by Pennsylvania law as “Any person who drives any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving,” and violators are subject to a fine of up to $200. Licenses can also be suspended or taken away for multiple offenses.

In 2021, speeding caused over 25,000 crashes in Pennsylvania and more than 450 of them were fatalities, according to PennDOT.

For those who encounter aggressive drivers, PennDOT also has a list of tips for what you can do:

Get out of their way and don’t challenge them

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and rude gestures

Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most traffic

Do not attempt to follow the vehicle, pull over and contact 911 or have a passenger do it

More information about aggressive driving can be found online at PennDOT’s website.