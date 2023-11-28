(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of diverse landscapes. The state has many valleys and tall mountains as well as deep lakes and flowing rivers.

But what is considered the highest point in the Keystone State?

Mount Davis is the highest point in Pennsylvania. The mountain is 3,213 feet tall and is inside the Forbes State Forest in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County. The mountain provides amazing views of the Laurel Highlands which is around the top of the summit.

According to the National Park Service, the point was named after John Nelson Davis who was a Civil War veteran, surveyor, and naturalist. The summit features a 100-foot observation tower along with a map of the region that stands near the true high point of the mountain.

The Department of Natural Resources said that an observation tower is located at the high point, offering a 360-degree view of the highest point in the state. The department also said that frost can sometimes be seen every month in the year, and snow depths can reach 4 feet in the winter.

Interpretive and informational signs are also located at the high point, which is accessible by vehicle.

The mount was established by the USGS as the highest peak in the state. In 1921, the U. S. Geological Survey established the fact that the crest of Mount Davis is 3,213 feet above sea level.

The survey officially took away from Bedford County’s Blue Knob the honor of being the highest point in Pennsylvania.

To see more information about the highest point in the state, click here.

