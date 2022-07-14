(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter.

Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring a shield that shows symbols of Pennsylvania’s many strengths. These include a ship carrying state commerce worldwide, a plow to show Pennsylvania’s natural resources, and three sheaves of wheat to show both fertile fields and the state’s wealth of human thought and action.

The coat of arms also includes an olive branch and cornstalk crossed beneath the shield as a symbol of peace and prosperity. The Pennsylvania state motto appears beneath.

Other Pennsylvania state symbols include the state bird (Ruffed Grouse), state dog (Great Dane), state animal (white tail deer), and state fish (brook trout).

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was founded by William Penn in 1681. The term “keystone” in the Keystone State comes from architecture and refers to the central, wedge-shaped stone in an arch, which holds all the other stones in place.

