(WHTM) — There are many lakes and waterways throughout the state of Pennsylvania. In these waters are many fish. But there is one that is regarded as the Pennsylvania state fish.

The fish of Pennsylvania is Brook Trout. This species of trout is the only one that is native to Pennsylvania. They are usually found within mountain streams in the state and have relatively short lifespans, only living around three years.

Exceptionally large fish encountered in pools or larger stream habitats may live upwards of four to six years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The body of a brook trout is usually dark green and sometimes has dark markings from the head to the tail of the fish. They live naturally in small, cold streams and they can sometimes be found in ponds and lakes in the Susquehanna, Genesee, Potomac, and Delaware River watersheds.

They can also handle acidic waters, but cannot thrive in water temperatures that are over 65 degrees. Forested streams that are shaded by trees provide the clean, cold waters these trout need to thrive.

