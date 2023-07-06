HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Democrat-controlled PA House passed a budget bill Wednesday night but only after Governor Josh Shapiro said he would veto the school vouchers he supported.

Republicans want them even more.

What would those vouchers mean for individual Pennsylvanians? What about Democratic priorities they haven’t gotten so far?

If you ask Democrats to name their biggest wish that hasn’t come true, they’ll tell you it’s a minimum wage increase. Republicans say those aren’t two sides of the same coin, vouchers are actually in the budget bill, a minimum wage hike isn’t.

But with pressure on both parties and the governor to get a deal gone, are vouchers truly dead, and could minimum wage be back in play?

“That’s a big priority. I think that’s the one thing that we really want to make sure that we get through because it’s going to help a lot of people,” Democratic State Rep. Emily Kinkead said.

Kinkead was talking about the minimum wage, which seemed off the table once again this year. The reason Democrats think their biggest priority should be back on the table? A minimum annual full-time salary of about $30,000, which they say goes a long way in some parts of the state.

“You’re actually going to be able to buy a house,” Kinkhead said. “You’re going to be able to afford health insurance. You’re going to be able to put some distance between you and your bills. The fact that it’s half of that right now, you’re making $15,000, $16,000 a year.”

What about the House Democrats’ perspective on the biggest GOP priority: vouchers?

“I think the voucher is done,” Kinkhead said. “You know, the governor has committed to a line-item veto on the vouchers.”

Voucher supporters say that’s a shame. There’s no centralized list yet of public schools where students would be eligible, but based on test scores, some city schools in York and Harrisburg looked likely to make the cut.

The would-be consolation prize for parents with kids in low-scoring schools?

“Two-thousand five hundred dollars if they have a child who was in half-day kindergarten, $5,000 per child from kindergarten to eighth grade, $10,000 per high school student,” State Rep. David Galluch said. “For a parent to take their child out of public school and place them in in a private school.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All in a way Republicans say is different from voucher plans typically opposed by Democrats.

“They would be fully funded out of Pennsylvania’s income tax,” Galluch said. “So the school districts wouldn’t lose any money if students chose to leave that building and to go pursue an education in a private school.”

Democrats say that’s a distinction without a difference, they say if the state has $100 million to spend, use it on public schools and not vouchers.

But all of this is academic right now because there’s no minimum wage hike, no vouchers and no budget at all.