(WHTM) — With the dog days of summer upon most of the nation, we are not the only ones who have to put up with the heat and humidity. Our pets deal with it too!

But what do you do if you see a pet or animal that has been locked in a vehicle, with little to no ventilation? According to AAA, there is a Pennsylvania law in place that protects animals locked in hot cars.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Animals in Distress law (Act 104 of 2018) authorized public safety professionals to remove dogs and cats from unattended motor vehicles when it is deemed to be in imminent danger by any means. However, this can be for any animal unattended in a car.

This law included protecting pets suffering from extreme temperature, hot or cold, dehydration due to lack of water, and collar and leash entanglement.

It gives law enforcement, animal control, humane police, and emergency responders civil immunity from lawsuits if they need to break into a vehicle to save a pet.

Rescue officials must attempt to locate the owner before breaking into the car, and are also required to leave a note explaining the situation.

AAA says If you see an animal in distress, you should contact 911 immediately.

For information regarding pet safety during extreme heat, click here.