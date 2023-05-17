PENNSYLVANNIA (WHTM) — It is definitely something most residents of Pennsylvania do not think about. But earthquakes have happened in Pennsylvania.

But, which one was the biggest and what is the trigger behind the Pennsylvania earthquakes?

According to Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and National Resources, the largest earthquake in the state occurred on Friday, Sept. 28, 1998, and occurred in the northwest part of the state in the region of Pymatuning Lake, which is located in Crawford County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The earthquake was rated a 5.2 on the Richter scale and caused minor structural damage to the region. The United States Geological Survey states that the quake occurred at 3:52 pm and had an estimated depth of 3 miles. One person was reported to be injured in the quake. The quake caused massive disruptions to the water wells in the area.

As of March 1999, there were 11 aftershocks with the largest being a magnitude of 2.3.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and National Resources says that the state’s most active seismic region is Southeastern Pennsylvania, saying that earthquakes of less than 4.7 on the Richter Scale have been felt in this area of the Commonwealth for at least 200 years.

In the past five years, 14 earthquakes have impacted the Midstate. The strongest one is near Delaware at 4.1 magnitudes. The closest quake to Harrisburg in the past five years occurred in Dover, York County, coming in at a 1.7 magnitude quake.