(WHBF/WHTM) — People may be divided on lots of things these days, but when it comes to talking about Girl Scout cookies online, there’s a clear favorite that unites us.

The grilling and food experts at CookOutNews use trend software to analyze Twitter data to create food maps. They tracked over 230,000 tweets over the last 90 days to see what Girl Scout cookies had people tweeting. They tracked tweets like “thin mints,” #thinmints, “adventurefuls, #adventurefuls, “samoas,” #samoas, “trefoils” and so on. Then they created a map based on geotagged Twitter data to show the most mentioned cookie type in every state.

(Courtesy CookOutNews)

The classic Thin Mint dominated the national discussion and was the top tweeted cookie in 37 states, including Pennsylvania. In fact, most of the Mid-Atlantic seems to favor this timeless combo of mint and chocolate that’s been available since the 1950s.



The most mentioned cookies include:

Thin Mints – 37 states

Samoas – 6 states

Trefoils – 5 states

Carmel deLites – 1 state

Tagalongs – 1 state



Even the “Raspberry Rally” cookie that sold out online in hours didn’t generate as much online buzz as these five cookies. Some might think there’s a duplication on the list, but while Samoas and Carmel deLites are often used interchangeably, they’re different. They’re made by two different baking companies, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, and each company uses slightly different ingredients. This is also the case for a few other cookies and explains why some have different names in different areas in the country.







