(WHTM) — Every year the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hosts two “Fish-For-Free” days.

On these days, anyone (Pennsylvania resident or non-resident) is legally allowed to fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license. Permits to fish trout/salmon or Lake Erie are also not required on Fish-For-Free days.

This year’s dates are on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

All other fishing regulations are still valid and enforced on Fish-For-Free days.

Fish-For-Free days are a great way to introduce friends and family to the world of fishing without some of the related costs.