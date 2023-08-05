(WHTM) — Trout, like many other fish and living things, enjoy when their environment is at the perfect temperature. But did you know that you shouldn’t fish for trout when the temperature exceeds a certain temperature?

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, trout do not like when the water temperature is above 68 degrees, and they won’t be as active. This will make it difficult for you to catch one while fishing. The commission states that when water temperatures are 68 degrees or above, you will have better luck fishing for warm-water fish, like bass.

If the water temperature is between 65 and 67 degrees, trout are feeling the heat. The commission says to also skip the photos to minimize the trout’s time out of the water. If you find that the water temperature is 65 and below, the trout are happy and will be ready to fight for catch and release.

The commission says to bring a thermometer with you as you fish, this way you know if you will be successful in catching trout.

If you would like to see the best fishing waters for most fish breeds in the state of Pennslyvania, you can click here for more information.