(WHTM) — With Canadian wildfires causing lots of smoke and haze across the northeastern United States, you might be wondering: when is the air quality going to get better?

Multiple states have issued severe air quality warnings, including Pennsylvania.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

According to the abc27 meteorology team, the air quality is expected to improve by Friday, June 9, due to weather patterns.

The Department of Environmental Protection has also upgraded its alert day to a Code Red Air Quality Action Day across Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service out of State College has also issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Central Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The National Weather Service states that Code Red means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and members of the general public may experience mild health effects. The weather service also states that people with sensitive conditions may experience more serious health effects.

For the air quality to be in the red, the Air Quality Index, or AQI needs to be between 151 and 200.

More than 400 fires have evacuated more than 20,000 people in Canada so far.