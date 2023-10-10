PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians are reminded that the deadline to register to vote is in less than two weeks on Monday, Oct. 23.

Residents need to make sure they are registered to vote by that date to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal election

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Voting is the most fundamental way to participate in our democracy,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “But you can’t vote if you’re not registered. I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who isn’t yet registered to get registered by Oct. 23.”

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be:

a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election,

a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and

at least 18 years old on the day of the election.

Residents are encouraged to vote using the Online Voter Registration system, which makes it easy to register. You can visit that website by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now at all PennDOT driver and photo license centers, there is a form of automatic voter registration, which provides eligible Pennsylvanians with a convenient way to register to vote when they obtain a new driver’s license or ID card or renew their existing identification.

More information about voting in Pennsylvania can be found here.