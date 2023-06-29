(WHTM) — Smoky weather seems to be coming around to Pennsylvania more often than ever. This is thanks in part to a record-breaking wildfire season in Canada, with an estimated 8 million acres burned.

The wind takes the smoke and brings it down south. So, when is the smoke going to leave and the wind change direction?

The good news is that we do not have to deal with the smoke for much longer around the area. The abc27 weather team says the winds should shift from north to south starting on Friday. This will start to eliminate the smoke from Pennsylvania.

We are not the only ones that are seeing smoky conditions. Portions of the Great Lakes and even as far away as Europe are feeling the effects of the Canadian wildfires.

According to Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are 500 fires burning in Canada. Over 110 of these 500 fires are burning in Quebec, followed by British Columbia with 104, Alberta with 90, and Ontario with 63 fires burning.